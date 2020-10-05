SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Rebel Punter Mac Brown Earns SEC Honors

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – After Ole Miss picked up their first win with a 42-41 overtime victory over Kentucky, senior punter Mac Brown was named Southeastern Conference Special Teams of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Brown punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.

The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown's 49.0 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he's force three fair catches.

Ole Miss is back in action this Saturday as the Rebels play host to No. 2 Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Week 3 Power Rankings

What a wild week of football in the Southeastern Conference. There's quite a bit of shakeup in the week three power rankings, so without further ado, let's get to the ranks.

Nate Gabler

Alabama Holding Strong as Four Score Favorite Over Ole Miss

Ole Miss will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, and at least according two those making decisions in the desert, it isn't expected to be all that close.

Nate Gabler

SP+ Not as Low on the Ole Miss Defense as You May Think

The Ole Miss defense has problems. But interestingly, the advanced numbers are not as low on the Ole Miss defense as you might think.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks His First Win at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got his first win as the head coach at Ole Miss yesterday, and it could not have come in a more dramatic fashion. See here for everything Kiffin said after the win.

Nate Gabler

Confirmed: This Ole Miss Offense Can Play With Anyone

The Ole Miss offense played better with their backs against the wall on Saturday. This offense can do anything they want to anyone.

Nate Gabler

Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Ole Miss at Kentucky

After an impressive offensive showing in their week one loss against No. 5 Florida, Ole Miss football hits the road for a week two meeting against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Nate Gabler

Highlights: Arch Manning Totals 6 Touchdowns in 2020 Opener

Arch Manning and Isidore Newman opened their 2020 season on a Thursday night banger, dominating East Jefferson and winning 41-0. See Manning's highlights here.

Nate Gabler

SEC Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets for Week 2

Week one in the Southeastern Conference was fun as hell, but it's not quite time to overreact. Statistically, week two and week three and the best two weeks to bet on underdogs. Let's get picking.

Nate Gabler

How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss will travel to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a game that may be a key lynchpin in the season for both teams. So how can you watch the game?

Nate Gabler

September Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss football saw little action in the recruiting front until right at the end of September. Here's where they stand with the class of 2021 as we enter October.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler