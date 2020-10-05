Rebel Punter Mac Brown Earns SEC Honors

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – After Ole Miss picked up their first win with a 42-41 overtime victory over Kentucky, senior punter Mac Brown was named Southeastern Conference Special Teams of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Brown punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.

The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown's 49.0 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he's force three fair catches.

Ole Miss is back in action this Saturday as the Rebels play host to No. 2 Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

