Rebel Rundown Podcast: Previewing Ole Miss Fall Camp

Fall camp has arrived in Oxford for the 2026 Ole Miss Rebels.

Thursday marks the official first day of practice as the Rebels prepare for the upcoming season, the first of Pete Golding’s head coaching career.

In episode 87 of The Rebel Rundown Podcast, Tyler and Bailey preview August’s practice month for Ole Miss football. The two dive into roster questions, position battles, storylines surrounding the Rebels and more in this week’s opening fall camp preview.

Golding will address the media following Thursday’s practice, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy also set to speak at the podium. Roughly, an additional 15 ‘notable’ players will also be made available for individual media interviews.

Preseason Overview

Oxford, Miss.; Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss takes off during a practice play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss will enter the year with much anticipation surrounding its 2026 campaign. It hasn’t been a quiet offseason for the program either.

Last year, the Rebels were able to overcome adversity almost every step of the way until arriving at the doorstep of an appearance in the national title game. Ole Miss was able to collect 13 wins for the first time in a season, playing in 15 total contests, as the Rebels got a glimpse into the Golding era through three playoff games.

With much of its offensive and defensive core retained from last year’s resilient group, Ole Miss expects to be a national contender again.

However, the Rebels are far from a finished product and have situations to sort throughout camp. Ole Miss added over 50 new players to its roster and will once again work to mesh another strong group of returnees and newcomers. Nothing necessarily out of the ordinary for the Rebels over the last few years.

Among the biggest roster questions revolves around right tackle. It all starts and ends up front, and the Rebels mostly have continuity along their offensive line. Last offseason, Ole Miss was tasked to replace its entire interior offensive line, but had the opposite task this go-around.

Four of Ole Miss’ starting five will be returning linemen, while transfers will be competing for, essentially, the last starting position up front.

Ole Miss has two Heisman Trophy caliber players in its offensive backfield. If the Rebels have reliable protection up front, Ole Miss will likely compete with one of the conference’s top offenses in John David Baker’s first year back as offensive coordinator.

The sky can be the limit for Ole Miss in 2026. The anticipation lines up with the expectations and financial investment, putting some pressure on the program to deliver again.

Ole Miss currently has five media availabilities scheduled through the first three weeks of the month.

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