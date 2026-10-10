Rebel Rundown: Previewing Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

The margin for error for Ole Miss got smaller following its Week 4 blowout loss to Florida. The Rebels had to sit on the loss for an additional week in the midst of their bye.

Now, Ole Miss returns to regular game day procedures on Saturday, when it lines up against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium. Week 6 will mark the Rebels second trip to Nashville, previously beating Louisville at Nissan Stadium to open the 2026 season.

In Episode 102 of The Rebel Rundown, Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis and host Bailey Flanders preview Ole Miss at Vanderbilt. The two go over expectations, improvements, key matchups, what to watch for and wrap things up with game predictions.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Commodores is set for 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN) on Saturday. Ole Miss enters game day as a two-possession favorite as it seeks to get back on track and improve to 4-1 (2-1 SEC) on the year.

Scouting Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea celebrates after defeating NC State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt enters the matchup with a 3-2 record following wins over Austin Peay, Delaware and NC State before falling at Auburn, 21-15, and at Georgia, 38-14, in its first two SEC games of the season. The Commodores are averaging 25.4 points and 349.4 yards per game, including 123.0 rushing yards and 226.4 passing yards per contest. Vanderbilt has totaled 615 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns while adding 1,132 passing yards and five passing touchdowns through its first five games.

True freshman quarterback Jared Curtis leads the Commodores through the air with 746 passing yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in four appearances. Running back Sedrick Alexander leads Vanderbilt with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Makhilyn Young has added 134 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Junior Sherrill leads the Commodores with 28 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns. Sherrill has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in each of Vanderbilt’s five games.

Defensively, Vanderbilt has limited opponents to 342.4 yards per game and recorded 14 sacks and four interceptions through five games. CJ Heard leads the Commodores with 39 tackles, while Nick Rinaldi has recorded 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Miles Capers leads Vanderbilt with five tackles for loss and has added a sack and an interception.

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