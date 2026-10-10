Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions, Best Bets and Props for College Football Week 6

The latest chapter in the Georgia vs. Alabama rivalry is set to take place this weekend when the No. 2 Bulldogs hit the road to take on the No. 6 Crimson Tide.

Both teams enter the weekend at 5-0 on the season, and whichever squad walks away with the win on Sunday night will take control of the SEC and will be in the driver's seat for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for this marquee matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama -1.5 (-114)

Keelon Russell OVER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Nate Frazier OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Alabama -1.5 (-114)

If you believe in advanced metrics, then it's time to buy in on this Alabama team. The Crimson Tide are now second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and first in net success rate, compared to Georgia, which ranks 31st and 11th in those two metrics. This could be the last week that we can find a betting edge on Alabama.

Keelon Russell OVER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The weakest unit on the field in this game is the Georgia pass defense. The Bulldogs rank 67th in opponent EPA per play and 51st in opponent pass success rate. That's bad news for them considering they now have to take on a Heisman Trophy candidate in Keelon Russell, who has already racked up 1,414 passing yards per game and 10.7 yards per pass attempt. Russell has already thrown a touchdown this year as well.

He has a chance to soar over his passing yards total in this game.

Nate Frazier OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Georgia's path to having a successful performance is leaning on its run game. Nate Frazier has been unbelievable for the Bulldogs this season, racking up 211 yards on just 26 carries, for 8.1 yards per rush. That lines up with Alabama's defensive weakness, which is stopping the run. The Crimson Tide rank 31st in opponent EPA per rush.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.