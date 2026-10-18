Rebel Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Their Cases Against Missouri

The Southeastern Conference loves to push the phrase “It Just Means More” in its media campaigns. Given how dramatically the competitive landscape can shift from week to week, it certainly seems that things do mean more in the SEC.

That ever-changing landscape was on full display in Ole Miss’ emphatic domination of Missouri on Saturday in Oxford. The Tigers dismantled Florida a week after the Gators handled the Rebels, yet Ole Miss looked poised and in control against the No. 13 Tigers.

It was a complete performance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the Rebels made a statement about why they are a team the nation needs to keep an eye on as the College Football Playoff approaches.

Buy: Joenel Aguero

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) gains yards after catch as Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero (6) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwin Joseph’s injury put added pressure on the Rebels heading into this top-15 showdown with Missouri. Joenel Aguero made Joseph’s absence far less noticeable with an outstanding performance against the Tigers.

Ole Miss’ secondary has left plenty of questions unanswered this season, but Aguero stepped up in a pivotal matchup. Flying around the field and making plays in the deep third, Aguero consistently delivered in the open field, finishing with 5 total tackles and a pass deflection.

With the Rebels already boasting plenty of star power along the defensive front, Aguero’s performance could mark a turning point for the secondary. If he continues to play at this level, he has an opportunity to establish himself as a leader in the back end of the defense.

Hold: Deuce Alexander

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) fights for yards after a catch as Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) tackles during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander is a special talent who has the potential to play in the NFL when his time in Oxford comes to an end. That is why his uneven showing against Missouri is not enough to change my outlook on the redshirt freshman.

Alexander looked uncharacteristically uncertain at times, showing a rare lapse in concentration during a pivotal game. Seeing the ball slip through the hands of one of Ole Miss’ most reliable targets was concerning, particularly with the stakes rising as the season progresses.

Finishing with 20 yards on three receptions, Alexander was not the receiver he has shown he is able to be this year.

Still, one difficult outing does not erase what Alexander has shown throughout the season. His talent remains evident, and the production of his teammates helped offset his struggles against Missouri.

Alexander remains a key piece of the Rebels’ offense, but he will need to respond with a sharper performance as Ole Miss enters the next stretch of its schedule.

Buy: Caleb Cunningham

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I have said it once, I have said it a million times: Caleb Cunningham is going to be the next big thing in college football.

The redshirt freshman led Ole Miss with 61 receiving yards and a touchdown, delivering the breakout performance he had been showing signs of producing throughout the early part of the 2026 season.

Doing it against a strong Missouri defense makes the performance even more encouraging. Cunningham has the talent to become a major weapon in the Rebels’ passing attack, and Saturday offered another glimpse of what his future could hold.

As his role continues to grow, Cunningham could become one of the most dangerous young receivers in the SEC. If this performance is any indication, Ole Miss has a special talent on its hands.

Buy: Kewan Lacy

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Kewan Lacy’s injury history is concerning. Yes, Lacy suffered another injury Saturday and missed a significant portion of the first half. And yes, he still deserves to be discussed among the nation’s premier running backs.

Despite missing a large chunk of the game against Missouri, Lacy surpassed 120 rushing yards, delivered a highlight-reel hurdle early in the contest and returned from injury to make an impact.

His ability to produce even after an interrupted outing speaks to the explosiveness and playmaking ability that make him so valuable to the Rebels. When healthy, Lacy gives Ole Miss a dynamic weapon capable of changing the game on any carry.

The injury concerns are real, but so is his talent. Lacy has the potential to play at the next level and make an NFL team very happy.

Buy: The Entire Offensive Line

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) look back before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri entered Saturday with one of the SEC’s most formidable front sevens, making the Tigers’ pass rush a major concern for Ole Miss. The Rebels’ offensive line responded with a performance that helped establish control at the line of scrimmage.

Terez Davis and Patrick Kutas stood out in particular, holding their own against a defensive front that has challenged some of the conference’s best offenses. Their performances highlighted the group’s ability to handle high-level competition while giving the Rebels’ offense room to operate.

The run game benefited greatly from this revitalized unit, with both Lacy and Makhi Frazier surpassing 100 rushing yards, helping the Rebels reach 257 rushing yards.

A strong offensive line can be the difference between a good offense and an elite one. Against Missouri, Ole Miss showed it has the personnel to compete with the SEC’s best defensive fronts.

If the unit can maintain this level of play, it will be a significant advantage for the Rebels as they pursue a College Football Playoff berth.

Sell: Antonio Kite

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) gains yards after catch as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels a bit harsh to single out an Ole Miss player after such a dominant team performance, but Antonio Kite had a difficult afternoon against Missouri.

Austin Simmons and Cayden Lee’s return to Oxford as members of a prominent SEC passing tandem generated plenty of attention throughout the week. However, when Missouri found opportunities through the air, Kite struggled to consistently contain his primary matchup, Donovan Olugbode.

Fortunately for the Rebels, the secondary performed well enough collectively to limit the impact of those struggles. The overall defensive effort helped prevent Kite’s difficult moments from becoming a more significant problem.

Still, the margin for error will shrink considerably against the competition ahead. With Texas and Cam Coleman looming next week, Kite will need to sharpen his coverage and deliver a more consistent performance if Ole Miss hopes to keep its defensive momentum going.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.