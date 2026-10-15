Pete Golding Offers Rare Praise for Ole Miss' Offensive Line

Often under criticism, the Ole Miss offensive line has found a rhythm over the past few weeks, culminating in a strong all-around performance in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

After the 52-17 win, Pete Golding said all five starting linemen earned player-of-the-game honors for the first time this season.

With the No. 9 Rebels facing off against the No. 13 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, continued development of the offensive lines could add another facet of firepower to an offense that has succeeded to this point.

Pete Golding Highlights Collective Improvement Along Ole Miss' Offensive Line

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown (96) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he's played his butt off," Golding said of right tackle Connor Howes during his Oct. 12 press conference. "We have players of the game every week, and that's the first game this year that we came out and all five offensive linemen were the players of the game."

Golding's comments highlighted a unit's collective effort that has continued to improve throughout the season. Rather than singling out one player, the Ole Miss coach emphasized the importance of all five linemen executing their assignments and working together within the offensive scheme.

"I think they're working well together. I think they're starting to understand the scheme better," Golding said. "We're getting better at the double teams and getting to the second level, but also from a position-blocking standpoint."

The improvement comes as Ole Miss continues to establish its offensive identity under offensive coordinator John David Baker. Scoring 52 against Vandy while being able to rest Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, JDB is well on his way to establishing credibility as a great leader of the unit.

Golding also credited offensive line coach John Garrison with the group's progress, citing the unit's communication and continued development as reasons for optimism moving forward.

"I think Coach Garrison does a really good job with that group," Golding said. "So I like the development. I think we're getting better and better every week, especially Connor," adding for Howes, "The more he plays, the better he gets."

Howes’ rapid development has been incredible for this Rebels team, which struggled to anchor the right side of the offensive line, and plugging in Howes seems to be the ultimate answer the Rebels needed.

With another week of preparation, Golding expressed hope that Ole Miss would have additional experienced options available along the offensive line, giving the coaching staff greater flexibility as the season continues.

“He’s Nasty…. Explosive” - Terez Davis Showing Immense Growth

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) and Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis (55) block during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howes isn't the only offensive lineman who has caught Golding's attention since fall camp. The coach also praised left tackle Terez Davis, highlighting his work ethic, athleticism and physical style of play.

"Very few guys have that pro mindset and come in every day with a chip on their shoulder and go to work and take hard coaching and work extremely hard and say, 'Yes, sir,' and ask really good questions," Golding said.

Golding described Terez Davis as a rare mix of a player who has the physical gifts and coachability that makes a lineman of his calibre raise to the highest level. Emphasizing his skills in the press confernece, Golding was not shy to show his pride in Davis' skill.

"He's nasty. He's explosive. He's got really good feet," Golding said.

The coach added that Davis' consistency and athleticism have helped him perform at a high level, while the experience of linemen such as Patrick Kutas has contributed to the whole group's growth.

Golding's assessment suggests Ole Miss is beginning to benefit from both individual improvement and stronger cohesion across the offensive line.

That progress will face another test Saturday when Missouri travels to Oxford. The Tigers enter the matchup ranked No. 13 nationally, presenting another challenge for a Rebels team looking to build on its performance against Vanderbilt.

For Golding, the offensive line's recognition represents a positive step. With all five starters earning player-of-the-game honors for the first time this season, Ole Miss has a tangible sign of the group's progress.

Now, the Rebels will look to carry that momentum into another important SEC matchup with Missouri.

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