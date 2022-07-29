Skip to main content

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Jimothy Lewis Discusses Ole Miss Recruitment

Mississippi native Jimothy Lewis on Ole Miss trying to keep him 'home'.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The top offensive tackle in the 2024 recruitment class, Jimothy Lewis, recently spoke with John Garcia, Jr. of The Grove Report to talked about the current status of his recruitment.

Lewis, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a four-star prospect and is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 player in Mississippi in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

The Ole Miss Rebels are on high Lewis' radar now that he has visited Oxford, Miss., multiple times, and the 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle mentioned what he thinks about the Ole Miss program. 

"[Ole Miss] is a great program," Lewis told Garcia, Jr. in his interview with The Grove Report. "All the programs right now in Mississippi, to me, look like great programs."

Lewis talked about his relationship with Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and how he has influenced his recruitment with the Rebels.

"Coach Thornton is a really nice dude," Lewis said. "He loves me and he wants me [at Ole Miss] really bad."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewis then discussed what he thinks about the rival Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"I kind of view Ole Miss and Mississippi State as the same," Lewis said. "They both love me, and they both want to see me stay home."

Lewis has programs lined out the door trying to bring his talent to their offensive lines, but the top-rated recruit is not ready to make a decision just yet. 

"I'm going to take my time on making a decision," Lewis said.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Jimothy Lewis Offensive Tackle IMG Academy - 2024
Football

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Jimothy Lewis Discusses Ole Miss Recruitment

By Ben King15 seconds ago
DK_Metcalf
Football

Seattle Seahawks Extend Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf

By Ben King9 hours ago
Ole Miss Rebels Helmet
Football

Ole Miss Prospect Profile: TE Jayvontay Conner

By Brian SmithJul 28, 2022 5:33 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Lane Kiffin Advocates for 'NIL Cap' in Changing Era of College Sports

By John Macon GillespieJul 28, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
aj brown
Football

Former Rebel A.J. Brown Buys Eagles Fans Replica Jerseys During Training Camp

By John Macon GillespieJul 28, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
Ole Miss and LSU - 2021 photo
Recruiting

Ole Miss Week 8: Defensive Players to Watch vs. LSU

By Brian SmithJul 28, 2022 12:52 PM EDT
Jack Bech LSU Wide Receiver - Photo is from 2021 Ole Miss vs LSU in Oxford
Football

Ole Miss Week 8, LSU Offensive Players to Watch

By Brian SmithJul 27, 2022 4:06 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
Football

Lane Kiffin Responds to Matt Corral's Comments on Attending Ole Miss

By John Macon GillespieJul 27, 2022 12:23 PM EDT