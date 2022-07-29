Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Jimothy Lewis Discusses Ole Miss Recruitment

The top offensive tackle in the 2024 recruitment class, Jimothy Lewis, recently spoke with John Garcia, Jr. of The Grove Report to talked about the current status of his recruitment.

Lewis, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a four-star prospect and is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 player in Mississippi in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

The Ole Miss Rebels are on high Lewis' radar now that he has visited Oxford, Miss., multiple times, and the 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle mentioned what he thinks about the Ole Miss program.

"[Ole Miss] is a great program," Lewis told Garcia, Jr. in his interview with The Grove Report. "All the programs right now in Mississippi, to me, look like great programs."

Lewis talked about his relationship with Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and how he has influenced his recruitment with the Rebels.

"Coach Thornton is a really nice dude," Lewis said. "He loves me and he wants me [at Ole Miss] really bad."

Lewis then discussed what he thinks about the rival Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"I kind of view Ole Miss and Mississippi State as the same," Lewis said. "They both love me, and they both want to see me stay home."

Lewis has programs lined out the door trying to bring his talent to their offensive lines, but the top-rated recruit is not ready to make a decision just yet.

"I'm going to take my time on making a decision," Lewis said.

