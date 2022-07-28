Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Advocates for 'NIL Cap' in Changing Era of College Sports

Kiffin continues to make his opinions about NIL public, advocating for change.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has never held his opinions close to the chest, especially when it comes to NIL legislation.

Kiffin appeared on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, and he advocated for a major change in college athletics: a cap on NIL deals for student athletes.

"I don't have the perfect plan for it, but there should be some form of cap," Kiffin said. "My point of capping it was at least then there'd be a way to manage it.

"Remember, not only is there not a cap. We have collective groups, donors, at places paying players and picking the players to come, supposedly without any communication with the coaches.

"[The NCAA] basically have now legalized cheating."

Kiffin has long been an advocate for college players receiving some form of compensation as indicated in an interview with Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated earlier this year.

I’ve said from the beginning, players should get paid. They do the work. Why that should be limited to a scholarship check, I disagree with. And they shouldn’t be [paid] all equal. That’s not what happens in the real world. Why does their best player get paid the same as their worst player? That’s not real life. There’s just not a system. It was ‘O.K., open it up!’ No system behind it. I’m sure some people saw these things coming, and a lot of people didn’t.

These collectives, you basically made what was cheating before legal. You had no rules behind it. You’ve created something that was going to have a ton of issues. To think these things weren’t going to go this direction, once you allow boosters to do whatever they wanted.

Kiffin and the Rebels open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3 on SEC Network.

