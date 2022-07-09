Skip to main content

SEC Network Highlights Ole Miss Athletics in 'Hotty Toddy Takeover'

The TV schedule has been released for the Ole Miss Takeover day on SEC Network.

The Southeastern Conference Network has announced the TV schedule for the Ole Miss Rebels Takeover day starting Saturday night, July 9. The takeover will highlight top moments from all of Ole Miss Athletics in the last year.

The Ole Miss sports marathon begins Saturday at 11 p.m. CT, with a rerun of Ole Miss Baseball versus the LSU Tigers from the 2022 regular season.

Next, SEC Network will show the 2022 Ole Miss Football Spring Game, the Grove Bowl, Sunday morning at 2 a.m. CT. 

Ole Miss Women's Athletics gets highlighted at 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. CT, with showings of Ole Miss Women's Soccer vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (2021) and Ole Miss Women's Volleyball vs. the Auburn Tigers (2021), respectively.

At 8 a.m. CT, SEC Network will show the 2022 matchup between Ole Miss Men's Basketball and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The last event scheduled for Sunday morning is Ole Miss Football vs. the Texas A&M Aggies (2021) at 10 a.m. CT. 

The final stretch of the takeover begins at 1 p.m. CT with a showing of Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball (2022). At 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network will highlight one of the games from Ole Miss Baseball's miraculous 2022 postseason run with a rerun of Ole Miss vs. the Arizona Wildcats in the Coral Gables Regional. 

The second-to-last game will be shown at 6 p.m. CT, and we finally get to see Ole Miss vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. It is not the football game from the 2021 regular season, however, it is a showing of Ole Miss Softball vs. Tennessee from 2022. 

Last, but most certainly not least, is the 2021 Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State at 8 p.m. CT. 8. 

Rebel fans have a whole weekend to enjoy highlights from what is possibly the greatest year in Ole Miss Athletics history.

