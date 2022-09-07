Ole Miss Ex Dawson Knox Signs Massive 4-Year Extension With Bills

The Buffalo Bills have just made a major investment in former Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dawson Knox.

On Wednesday, Knox and the Bills agreed to a massive four-year $53 million extension that includes $31 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the top-5 highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Knox has been one of the most productive tight ends in the sport, catching 101 passes on 165 targets for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 games with 32 starts over the last three seasons.

Last season was his most productive season by far as a pro, catching 49 passes on 71 targets for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games with 14 starts.

Knox, who tragically lost his brother Luke last month, recently spoke of his love for the franchise in the wake of the tragedy and the amount of support he has received from the city of Buffalo.

"[I] really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother, my family has been very thankful, and just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible," Knox said via ESPN. "The amount of texts I've gotten, the messages, the posts. The moment of silence for the preseason game. It's just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city's incredible, it's meant the world to me."

Knox will kick off the season with the Bills on Thursday night against Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

