Ole Miss Delaying Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Renovations

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss athletics is currently in the midst of a large capital campaign titled "Champions. Now." that focuses on facility upgrades across campus. One of the largest plans, however, was delayed on Friday.

Ole Miss released a statement citing the changing landscape of college athletics for the timeline adjustment, one that delays the work on Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the home of Rebel football. Below is an excerpt from the press release.

With the extensive overhaul of the Manning Center well underway, the Champions. Now. campaign is moving forward with several large projects on the docket. However, among those objectives, one significant change is delaying construction plans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.



"While the timeline is being adjusted, we look forward to seeing Vaught-Hemingway and the rest of our facility progress all become reality in the years ahead," said , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "College athletics has seen tremendous priority shifts in recent months which affect our campaign strategy. Those changes are coupled with global financial obstacles related to interest rates, construction costs, supply chains, etc. In addition, more Foundation dollars are needed to assist teams with their growing operations budgets that are being impacted by inflation."

A new date for the construction project at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has not been announced. Other plans in the capital campaign include renovations of Oxford-University Stadium, Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, Ole Miss Softball Complex and Ole Miss Golf Complex.

