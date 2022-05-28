Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lands Murray State TE Transfer DJ Ruff

The Rebels picked up another commitment on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss picked up its second commitment of the weekend on Friday when transfer tight end DJ Ruff announced in favor of the Rebels. 

Ruff was a portal tight end from Murray State, and he made his announcement official on Twitter Friday evening.

"These past few months have been super tough when it comes to my recruitment and I want to thank all the schools that had recruited me," Ruff said on Twitter. "With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be attending Ole Miss for the next three years for football."

Sources confirmed to The Grove Report that Ruff is a preferred walk-on. 

Ruff is a Mississippi native out of Carriere, Miss., and he played his high school ball at Pearl River Central High School. He hauled in four receptions for 44 yards last season at Murray State and caught three passes for 25 yards in 2020.

The other commitment for the Rebels on Friday came in the form of defensive back Daniel Demery. He states that Ole Miss was "persistent" in pursuing his talents and that he felt the timing for his decision was right this week.

"They were persistent and consistent in their recruitment of me," Demery said in an interview with On3, "and they made me know that I was wanted and welcomed. I talked to my family a lot and prayed on it, and it was God's timing, which is always on time. God confirmed it, and my family agreed. Everything fell in line."

