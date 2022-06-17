Former Rebel Greg Hardy Signs as 'Bare-Knuckled' Fighter

The former Ole Miss defensive end is still forging a way in his fighting career.

FRISCO - After playing out his UFC contract, former Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy is still fighting.

"I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," Hardy said. "Everyone knows I can knock people out, and that's what I'm planning on doing. I can't wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC."

BKFC? What’s that?

Hardy, 33, has agreed to a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Hardy was 7-5 - with six of those wins coming via knockout - in his UFC career, but he closed his contract there by ending on a three-match losing streak, during which he was knocked out three times - including twice in the first round.

Hardy, an Ole Miss product, was a star for the Carolina Panthers before joining the Cowboys for one season in 2015, just as his career was being derailed by a domestic violence charge that resulted in a multi-game NFL suspension during his season in Dallas. Hardy played for Ole Miss from 2006 to 2009, totaling 26.5 sacks over those four seasons and 39.5 tackles for loss.

The 2007 season was Hardy's best in a Rebel uniform where he recorded 10 sacks and 64 total tackles. Ole Miss went 25-25 in Hardy's career in Oxford and captured two Cotton Bowl victories--one in 2008 and 2009 under then-head coach Houston Nutt.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.