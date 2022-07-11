Ole Miss Football Releases Uniform Numbers of 2022 Newcomers

The Ole Miss Rebels will be fielding a different looking squad in 2022.

The 2022 college football season starts in a little less than two months, which means the majority of collegiate programs have their football rosters set.

The Ole Miss Rebels football roster is ready to begin the season after coach Lane Kiffin reloaded the team with the second-highest-rated transfer portal class of 2022.

The Rebels are fielding 36 newcomers in 2022 after making an appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of last season. With all these new faces on the roster, Ole Miss football recently released a list of the new uniform numbers fans will see on the gridiron this fall.

Here are all the newcomers on the Rebel roster and their new digits.

Newcomers on Offense

Tight end Michael Trigg, 0

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, 2

Running back Quinshon Judkins, 4

Running back Zach Evans, 6

Receiver Malik Heath, 8

Receiver Jaylon Robinson, 9

Receiver Jordan Watkins, 11

Tight end Kyrin Heath, 13

Running back Ulysses Bentley IV, 24

Offensive lineman Falentha Carswell, 51

Offensive lineman Preston Cushman, 55

Offensive Lineman Mason Brooks, 75

Offensive lineman Cameron East, 79

Receiver Larry Simmons, 82

Receiver Jeremiah Dillon, 85

Newcomers on Defense

Defensive back Isheem Young, 1

Linebacker Troy Brown, 8

Defensive back Ladarius Tennison, 13

Defensive lineman Jared Ivey, 15

Defensive back Dashaun Jerkins, 19

Defensive back Davison Igbinosun, 20

Defensive back Jarell Stinson, 22

Linebacker Khari Coleman, 23

Defensive back Nick Cull, 24

Defensive back Taylor Grooves, 26

Defensive back Roman Rashada, 27

Linebacker Jaron Willis, 31

Linebacker Tyler Banks, 34

Linebacker Reginald Hughes, 35

Linebacker Trip White, 44

Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, 51

Linebacker Danny Lockhart, 56

Defensive lineman JJ Pegues, 89

Newcomers on Special Teams

Placekicker Jonathan Cruz, 91

Punter Fraser Masin, 92

Long snapper Carter Short, 93

