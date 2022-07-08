SEC QB Room Rankings: Where Do Rebels Land?

Despite having two talented quarterbacks set to battle for the starting job, there's still question marks in the Ole Miss QB room

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in an ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

The injury to star quarterback and future first-round pick Matt Corral in the first quarter certainly limited the Rebels' chances of victory. Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels won't get a chance at redemption with their beloved signal-caller, but there's plenty to look forward to in the Rebels' quarterback room.

The Rebels' signal-callers will still have to prove themselves though, as Ole Miss came in at No. 9 on Athlon Sports' SEC quarterback room rankings that were released in the publication's newest college football magazine.

The addition of Jaxson Dart from USC gives Kiffin a quarterback who can be a serviceable starter immediately. He was seen as the no-doubt starter upon arrival. However, the initial expectations for Dart weren't met after a subpar performance in the spring game.

He'll still have to compete for the starting job with Luke Altmyer, who saw minimal playing time last season behind Corral. But when the Ole Miss star went down in the Sugar Bowl, the true freshman stepped in and struggled a bit against the elite Baylor defense.

He went 15-28 passing for 174 yards, one touchdown, and two picks while being sacked seven times. Altmyer was able to tie the game up at 7-7 in the third quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass, but the offense did nothing from there on out.

It'll be an interesting position battle as fall approaches, as Ole Miss will look to reach its SEC-leading offensive marks that Kiffin and Co. produced last season.

