Rebels Have the BEST Wide Receiver in College Football | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss having the top wideout in all of college football in Tre Harris, and we talk about how Lane Kiffin is going to use him to make him stand out. We talk about the benefit that Deion Smith will provide, and Jaxson Dart being the leader for Ole Miss will make this season so productive for Tre Harris.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Ole Miss casually dropping a Top 5 uniform in all of college football and how good it looks. The difference between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oregon Ducks is that while variety is the brand, Ole Miss is rooting it in tradition unlike the Ducks that just play in a color to play in that color.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about two uniforms that I want to see brought back by the Ole Miss Rebels. I think it would benefit the current brand of Ole Miss sports and make the navy color more prominent since it is becoming the "middle child" of the Ole Miss colors.
