Rebels in the NFL Update Through Four Weeks

Ole Miss has a strong presence on NFL rosters, currently.

Of the 26 Rebels currently on NFL rosters, none have made a bigger impact this year than DK Metcalf. We'll get to Metcalf more here later on, but the second year player quite literally is tied for the lead in the National Football League in receiving.

Rebels in the NFL update:

A.J. Brown, WR Tennessee Titans

Brown's only played one week this year, as this week's matchup between the Titans and Steelers was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans and he missed some time with a bruised knee. Having just played one game, Brown caught five balls for 39 yards.

Evan Engram, TE New York Giants

Engram led the Giants this week with six catches for 35 yards in a 17-9 loss to the Rams. He has 17 catches for 131 yards on the year.



Myles Harsfield, CB Carolina Panthers

Saw action on 18 snaps on special teams in the 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He's played in all four games this year with his snap percentage rising nearly every game.



Marquis Haynes, DE Carolina Panthers

Combined on two tackles and played 11 snaps on defense in the 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He recorded sack one week ago in a win over the Chargers.



Mike Hilton, CB Pittsburgh Steelers

Starting two of the three games for Pittsburgh this year, he played in 79% of the snaps last week and has one interception and three passes defended.



D.J. Jones, DT San Francisco 49ers

Jones started at defensive tackle and recorded a seven-yard sack in the 25-20 loss to the Eagles, his second sack of the year.



Dawson Knox, TE Buffalo Bills

Knox caught two passes for 16 yards in the 30-23 victory over the Raiders. He's been targeted exactly three times in each game this season.



Greg Little, LT Carolina Panthers

Little tarted at left tackle for the second consecutive week. He played 55 snaps in the victory and was a part of an offensive line unit that did not allow a sack.



Bobby Massie, OT Chicago Bears

Massie has started all four games at right tackle this year and actually caught one pass in week two.



DK Metcalf, WR Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf surpassed the 100-yard mark in receiving for the second straight week, finishing with four catches for 106 yards. He leads the league in receiving

C.J. Moore, S Detroit Lions

Moore was listed as inactive for Sunday's contest and has played only 19 snaps on the season, all on special teams.



Laremy Tunsil, OT Houston Texans

Tunsil has played every offensive snap in 2020 and is the highest rated player by PFF on the Texans.



Ken Webster, CB San Francisco 49ers

Webster played four snaps on defense and 16 on special teams in the 25-20 loss to the Eagles. He does have a tackle on the year despite playing only 11 defensive snaps.



Jordan Wilkins, RB Indianapolis Colts

After not playing in week one, Wilkins has exactly nine carries in each of the last three games.

Rebels on Injured Reserve:

Quincy Adeboyejo, WR New England Patriots

Cody Core, WR New York Giants

Donte Moncrief, WR New York Jets

A.J. Moore, S Houston Texans

Other Rebels on Practice Squads

Woodrow Hamilton, NT Carolina Panthers

Benito Jones, DT Miami Dolphins

Javon Patterson, OG New York Giants

Scottie Phillips, RB Houston Texans

Breeland Speaks, DE Oakland Raiders

Jordan Ta'amu, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Laquon Treadwell, WR Atlanta Falcons

Opted out of the 2020 Season: