Jaxson Dart Named Starting Quarterback For Ole Miss Season Opener

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have named their starting quarterback for their season opener, opting to go with USC-transfer Jaxson Dart under center.

The announcement from Lane Kiffin on SEC Network comes on the heels of a quarterback competition that spanned from spring practice through fall camp between Dart and Luke Altmyer who served as Matt Corral's backup in the 2021 season.

Dart recently spoke with media members about his growth during fall camp and the anticipation for his first game at Ole Miss.

"I'm really excited," Dart said. "Coming from the West Coast, I've never been able to experience an SEC game or an SEC atmosphere. Everyone says everything is bigger in the SEC, so I'm just excited to get out there and compete with the guys."

Dart's first action as a Rebel came during the 2022 Ole Miss spring game in April, but his performance was more on the underwhelming side. The former Trojan discussed how his game has improved since the spring.

"I definitely feel like there has been a lot of growth," Dart said. "Especially coming from the spring and just having extra time in the offense and being able to improve on the little things. I think the biggest thing is I have a better understanding of the offense and I'm in better rhythm with [my teammates]."

The Rebels and Troy Trojans are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

