Ole Miss Lands Commitment From UCF WR Transfer Jaylon Robinson

OXFORD, Miss. — Former UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson committed to Ole Miss on Sunday, and he will join an offense that already has a new look this season.

Robinson did an exclusive with Sports Illustrated where he penned some of his thoughts on committing to Ole Miss.

“This has been a long process,” Robinson wrote, “and it has been hard. When I first jumped into the portal, I didn't think I was going to build such quick bonds as I did with these coaches. I actually learned a lot on these visits as I watched film with all of these coaches and saw how different minds think in different systems.”

Being in the portal took a toll on the pass catcher, but he ultimately settled on coming to Oxford and joining Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

“The stressful nights, all the traveling, meetings, the overthinking, the reminiscing, and switching between schools and coaches is over,” Robinson said. “I just had to sit back and think about what my heart was telling me.

“My heart told me that I have decided to be an Ole Miss Rebel. From the start, my heart was telling me, from the first visit, that I was going to be an Ole Miss Rebel.”

Robinson will be a vital asset on an Ole Miss team that is replacing QB Matt Corral in 2022. He will likely haul in passes from either Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart, and he put up nearly 1,000 receiving yards in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

“I have some more flavor I am going to bring to Mississippi,” Robinson said. “I trust Lane and the plan they have for me. I am excited because they are a very fun coaching staff. You have to enjoy the process, and I have enjoyed it with them. I am excited about the season.”

