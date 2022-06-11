Elite Ole Miss WR Target Johntay Cook Reveals What Can Put Rebels Atop His List

Cook spoke with Sports Illustrated about what can make Ole Miss a difference-maker as he narrows down his commitment options.

Despite a major roster overhaul on offense, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to build off of their SEC-leading year on offense a season ago.

And with the potential addition of talented 2023 Desoto (Desoto, TX) receiver Johntay Cook II, the Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin could be adding one of the premier threats on that side of the ball.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. spoke with Cook Friday at the Cam Newton Overtime 7-on-7 event in Las Vegas and got a chance to hear more about what the receiver thinks about the Rebels after his most recent visit.

"It was cool in Oxford, the coaches are cool, the players ... it was smooth overall," Cook told SI. "It was a cool little vibe. It's different than any other place I've been to."

Cook, a Texas native, is strongly considering the Texas Longhorns and a fellow SEC team in the Texas A&M Aggies, but when asked about what could put the Rebels atop his list of commitment options, he was quick to provide an answer.

"Really, Lane Kiffin," Cook said. "He's just a good coach, he's an offensive genius and he kept recruiting me hard. (I spent) a little minute, quite a bit of time (with Kiffin)."

Kiffin's ability to forge unique relationships with young recruits is unmatched compared to most Power 5 coaches in the country. He even told Cook he sees similarities between him and a former Ole Miss receiver that just had a successful rookie season with the New York Jets.

"A little bit of Elijah Moore's game," Cook said. "Like, they see me as an Elijah Moore-type player."

Cook says he has an official visit scheduled to Oregon next week, but an official commitment is still nowhere close.

"I'll probably start focusing on the season," he said. "I'll let the commitment come when it comes."

Cook also has mentioned potentially teaming up with quarterback phenom Arch Manning earlier this spring.

"Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook told our Matt Galatzan in March. “But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben (Owens) go to college together than me and Arch.”

Wherever Cook ends up, he'll look to use his elite speed as a weapon that can take the top off of opposing defenses. And if his list of top destinations remains the same, he could find himself in the SEC.

