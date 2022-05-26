Elite WR Recruit Johntay Cook Flips Official Visit Plans From Florida to Ole Miss

The Texas wide receiver will be in Oxford next weekend after previously planning on visiting Gainesville.

OXFORD, Miss. -- DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Johntay Cook was originally slated to visit Florida next weekend, but he has now changed plans and will be in Oxford instead.

Cook announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday night, and he recently spoke about Ole Miss at the Battle 7v7 event in Texas. At the event, he had high praise for Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin, both on the field and off the field.

“Ole Miss, coach Lane he’s a funny dude, you know," Cook said. "He’s kind of different. I can rock with his vibe. He’s an offensive genius, he knows how to get guys open and get guys involved.”

Cook also quoted a tweet on Wednesday night with "#ComeToTheSip."

Cook has been deliberate about where he goes for official visits to this point, detailing the process in quotes he gave to On3.

“I’m trying to be really precise about where I go for official visits because I don’t want to waste any,” Cook said. “It’s about the coaches that hit me up, about who likes me, who needs me and where I want to go play football.”

Ole Miss, which has hosted the rising senior recruit at least once, initially targeted Cook with a scholarship offer last summer, with assistant John David Baker extending the offer in August. He released a list of top seven schools in December, one that included Ole Miss along with Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU.

As a junior in 2021, Cook's explosiveness was on full display. He hauled in 38 passes for 806 yards and 18 touchdowns, nearly scoring on every other catch while averaging 21.2 yards per reception according to MaxPreps.

