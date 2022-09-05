Lane Kiffin Discusses Rebel Quarterbacks, Plans To Begin With Altmyer On Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. -- As has been the case for weeks, the Ole Miss Rebels are entering Saturday's game against the Central Arkansas Bears without a clear starting quarterback.

Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin was made available to the media on Monday where he discussed his team's performance in its 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans last week as well as his quarterback plans for the upcoming game.

"Tale of two games, as you probably know by the score," Kiffin said. "We got two different chances to go up 35-3 and blow the game open. Screwed up with the turnover and the missed throw that could be a touchdown.

"That's a good lesson to learn as we play better teams. We wouldn't be able to get away with some of the things that happened in the game, especially the three turnovers in one half of football."

Despite entering last week with the plan to start Jaxson Dart against Troy and Luke Altmyer against Central Arkansas, Kiffin admits that the current situation under center is not ideal.

"We'd always like to have it figured out," Kiffin said. "Luke will go first in this game, and that gives both guys an opportunity to go first.

"I've said it before. You get spoiled, and that was Matt [Corral]'s fourth year in college. When you have young guys like this, you're going to go through growing pains. Normally, those are going to happen."

Kiffin also gave credit to Troy in his Monday presser and admitted that he has taken some positives from a game where the Rebels looked lackluster in the second half.

"Those guys have some good players," Kiffin said. "They always have, especially defensively. We're glad we won. A lot of times, people don't win these games.

"Plus, you always feel the way you end normally. Because we didn't end well, I was pretty down, but that's better than the other way when we're down at halftime."

Ole Miss and Central Arkansas are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

