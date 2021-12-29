Ole Miss Has Found Its New Offensive Coordinator

Charlie Weis Jr. is set to be the youngest coordinator in the SEC

The Rebels have a new offensive coordinator headed to Oxford.

South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is expected to join Ole Miss following the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against No. 7 Baylor. The news was first reported by On3's Matt Zenitz and later confirmed by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Weis, 28, seemed destined to be a front-runner thanks to his work with Lane Kiffin in the past. The emerging offensive protege worked under Kiffin's wing for two seasons at Alabama as an offensive analyst. He later served on Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic as the team's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

At the time, Weis was the youngest offensive coordinator in FBS history. He will be the youngest coordinator in the SEC entering 2022.

Weis is also the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, who also worked several seasons at the NFL level.

During his tenure in Boca Raton, Weis helped the Owls win a Conference USA title before heading to Tampa Bay. In two seasons, FAU finished top 25 in total offense and top 50 in passing offense both seasons. In 2019, the Owls led the C-USA and finished 14th nationally in scoring, averaging 36.4 points per game.

Weis will take over for Jeff Lebby, who left for his alma mater, Oklahoma earlier this month. Over the past two seasons, it was Lebby who brought Ole Miss back in the right direction for his innovative play design and balanced execution.

This past fall, Ole Miss finished fourth nationally in total offense and first in the SEC with 506.7 yards per game. The Rebels ranked 18th in scoring offense, averaging 35.9 points per game.

Kiffin told reporters earlier this month that losing Lebby stung, but it's natural for prospering programs to lose assistants.

"I don't take it personal," Kiffin said. "It's part of the business when you're playing really well. Your assistant coaches, people want to come get them. If you're losing, why would people want your coaches?"

It is expected that Lane Kiffin will call the plays for the No. 8 Rebels in New Orleans offensively. Ole Miss is looking for its first 11-win season in program history.

