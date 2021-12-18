Report: Oklahoma Releases Contract Info for Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof

New coach Brent Venables hired Lebby and Roof to coordinate the OU offense and defense, respectively, and was able to get them paid.

Oklahoma will pay new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby $1.8 million in 2022, making him one of the highest paid assistant coaches in all of college football.

That’s according to a report Friday in The Oklahoman, who obtained contract details for Lebby and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof through an open records request.

Lebby, an OU grad, will get a $100,000 annual raise over the course of his three-year, $5.7 million contract, pushing his salary to $1.9 million in 2023 and $2 million in 2024. He reportedly made $1.2 million from Ole Miss this season, and had a $750,000 buyout.

Roof also gets a three-year, $3.45 million deal. Roof’s salary in 2022 will be $1.1 million, and he’s scheduled for raises to $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.

Should the Sooners win the national championship, both coordinators would add a $90,000 bonus.

Lebby's deal would make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the nation, surpassing Kevin Wilson's $1.4 million salary this year at Ohio State. Tony Elliott made $2.215 million this year from Clemson, but is now the head coach at Virginia.