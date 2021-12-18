Report: Oklahoma Releases Contract Info for Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof

Report: Oklahoma Releases Contract Terms for Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof
Oklahoma will pay new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby $1.8 million in 2022, making him one of the highest paid assistant coaches in all of college football.
That’s according to a report Friday in The Oklahoman, who obtained contract details for Lebby and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof through an open records request.
Lebby, an OU grad, will get a $100,000 annual raise over the course of his three-year, $5.7 million contract, pushing his salary to $1.9 million in 2023 and $2 million in 2024. He reportedly made $1.2 million from Ole Miss this season, and had a $750,000 buyout.
Roof also gets a three-year, $3.45 million deal. Roof’s salary in 2022 will be $1.1 million, and he’s scheduled for raises to $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.
Should the Sooners win the national championship, both coordinators would add a $90,000 bonus.
Lebby's deal would make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the nation, surpassing Kevin Wilson's $1.4 million salary this year at Ohio State. Tony Elliott made $2.215 million this year from Clemson, but is now the head coach at Virginia.