Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum Share Humorous Jabs at SEC Meetings in Destin

Laura Rutledge was front and center for the "drama" between Kiffin and Finebaum.

DESTIN, Fla. -- Lane Kiffin is always quick to throw out a funny jab on social media, even if it involves one of the largest names in college football media.

The Ole Miss head coach and Paul Finebaum, host of SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Show, were seen on a TikTok from Laura Rutledge exchanging jabs at one another over career difficulties and media appearances.

Rutledge tweeted the interaction, and Kiffin was quick to defend himself on Twitter as well.

The SEC Meetings in Destin had the potential for some drama entering the week thanks to a recent feud between head coaches Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M and Nick Saban of Alabama regarding name, image and likeness legislation.

According to Rutledge, however, the Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum drama took center stage in Florida.

"This would be my second episode of Finebaum in the last hour, but neither have gone on air," Kiffin said.

"Kind of like your life," Finebaum replied.

The two then discussed Finebaum's role in ending Kiffin's career at USC when he called the coach "the Miley Cyrus of college football."

"He did ruin my career," Kiffin said. "It took me 10 years to come back."

"That helped my career a lot," Finebaum said amidst laughs. "I think you're despicable."

Kiffin has a bit of a reason to be happy after leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021. He followed that up with hauling in one of the top transfer portal classes in the nation this offseason.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Sept. 3.

