Rebels In College Football America Top 30

Rebels Land In College Football America Top 30

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss look to build on momentum of 10-win 2021 season while working to figure out which player will replace Matt Corral at quarterback.

College Football America Yearbook Preseason FBS Top 30, released earlier this summer.

Coach Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record last season, which included four straight victories to close out conference play, followed by a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

The Rebels are ranked No. 16 in the publication's preseason rankings.

Although Ole Miss said goodbye to star quarterback Matt Corral, who is now with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the Rebels have a solid battle for the next starting signal-caller between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer.

Last season, Ole Miss was fourth in scoring offense in the SEC with an average of 33.7 points per game. The Rebels also return five starters on offense, including two linemen.

Ole Miss also welcomes back five starters on defense, including K.D. Hill and Cedric Johnson up front. The Rebels gave up 25 points per game last year, good for eighth-best in the league.

The Rebels didn't get any breaks with the 2022 schedule. Ole Miss will play three of its final five on the road at LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The two home games in that span are against Alabama and Egg Bowl rival Mississippi State.

The SEC boasts the top two rankings in the Top 30. Alabama is No. 1, while defending national champion Georgia is No. 2.

The rest of the Top 10 includes Ohio State at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 5, Oklahoma at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, LSU at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9 and Oklahoma State at No. 10.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Texas A&M (No. 12), Florida (No. 17), Auburn (No. 18), Kentucky (No. 19), Tennessee (No. 23) and Arkansas (No. 29).

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

