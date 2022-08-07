Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Discusses Importance of Training Camp

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are nearly a week into training camp, and the early August heat is beating down on the Ole Miss practice fields.

The Rebels have a lot of new faces on the roster thanks to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reloading the team via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kiffin also has new members on his staff after losing both of his coordinators from the 2021 season following a 10-win campaign and Sugar Bowl appearance.

Kiffin spoke with reporters on Saturday about the importance of training camp when your roster and staff have gone through turnover as the Rebels have this offseason.

"A lot of new guys, so a lot of work to do with them," Kiffin said. "On and off the field, coaches have done a good job so far. There's a lot of meshing to do there as well with half of the staff being new.

"It's great to have training camp. Sometimes you have so many returning pieces, it's not as important, and you're more managing just to stay healthy. That is not the case this year."

One of the newest additions to the Ole Miss receiver room, Malik Heath, has also discovered the importance of Training Camp since transferring from the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kiffin mentioned what he has seen from Heath during the first week of camp.

"Malik struggled early," Kiffin said. "He was down on all fours, and we don't do that here. You have to get up and keep going. Malik has had an adjustment period, but has really flashed and made some really special plays. He actually came back after [being down] and scored a long touchdown on the last play of the day."

Training camp is helping the Rebels get in shape and adjust to new teammates, but it is also helping Kiffin decide who his starting quarterback will be for Week 1 versus the Troy Trojans. Kiffin went on to discuss the ongoing quarterback competition between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart.

"They've done some good things, and they've done some bad things," Kiffin said. "I thought we were more accurate [on Saturday]. They haven't been accurate with middle-to-deep throws, so that was the emphasis of the day, and they responded well."

