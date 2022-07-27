Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Responds to Matt Corral's Comments on Attending Ole Miss

The Rebel head coach was asked about his former quarterback's quote on Wednesday.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin responded to comments made earlier in the week by his former quarterback on Wednesday, believing they will blow over in time.

Former Rebel Matt Corral, selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, recently stated that he "took the easy way out" in choosing Ole Miss for his college career.

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” Corral said about his decision to play for the Rebels, per The Charlotte Observer. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

Although Corral did not mean the comments to be offensive to the Rebel program or its current coach, Kiffin was asked about them on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday.

"First off, I wasn’t here when Matt got here," Kiffin said. "So as far as the competition initially, which he was in, I wasn’t here. Matt immediately texted me after that to say that’s not what he meant by it, and that he actually was in a competition here. So he’s a rookie in the NFL. He’s not going to say everything right. He’s not going to throw everything right, especially in his first year.

"So I’m sure he’d take that back, but you know, we’re in the time where there’s not much going on in the media. Like I told him, this will run for 48 hours, and nobody will even remember it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless, Corral now finds himself in a competitive quarterback room in Carolina, and it appears that he and his former coach are still close even after his selection in the draft.

And why shouldn't they be? Corral and Kiffin's relationship while both were in Oxford is well-documented, and they have been mutually successful over the last two years as a result.

Ole Miss is still looking for Corral's replacement for the 2022 season, a decision that will likely come down to Corral's backup Luke Altmyer or transfer Jaxson Dart at the quarterback position.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
Football

Lane Kiffin Responds to Matt Corral's Comments on Attending Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie1 minute ago
Sam Williams
Football

Sam Williams Gives Ole Miss Shoutout at Dallas Cowboys Preseason Camp

By John Macon Gillespie58 minutes ago
USATSI_17064061
Football

Matt Corral: 'I Took The Easy Way Out' in Choosing Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
Kayshon Boutte vs Ole Miss - 2020
Football

Ole Miss Football Week 8 Preview: LSU Tigers

By Brian Smith20 hours ago
USATSI_13686135
Football

Ole Miss Lineman Nick Broeker Added to Outland Trophy Watch List

By John Macon GillespieJul 26, 2022 12:11 PM EDT
USATSI_17365329
Basketball

Bracket Set For Ole Miss, 2022 ESPN Events Invitational

By John Macon GillespieJul 26, 2022 11:48 AM EDT
USATSI_13762491
Football

Ole Miss Linebacker Troy Brown Lands on 2022 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

By John Macon GillespieJul 25, 2022 2:31 PM EDT
USATSI_17449814
Football

FanNation Crossover: Former Rebel Sam Williams Predicted as Starter in Dallas

By John Macon Gillespie and Mike FisherJul 25, 2022 2:16 PM EDT