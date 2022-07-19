Skip to main content

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: ‘The SEC is a Whole Different Animal’ in Conference Expansion

The Rebel coach gave his thoughts on conference expansion during his turn at SEC Media Days on Monday.

ATLANTA — The carousel of conference expansion is the talk of college football, and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the matter on Monday at SEC Media Days.

Kiffin, who spent time as the head coach of the USC Trojans earlier in his career, was asked about his thoughts on USC, UCLA, Oklahoma and Texas changing leagues in the coming years. OU and Texas are, of course, moving to the SEC, while USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten. 

Here’s what Kiffin thought of the moves.

“I don’t know that there’s a huge jump going into the Big Ten,” Kiffin said. “The SEC is a whole different animal.”

It’s obvious that Kiffin feels that there is a difference in competition level between the two leagues, regardless of what their ranks look like when the latest wave of conference expansion comes to a close. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In order to prep for that stiff competition in the 2022 season, Kiffin is still working on finding his quarterback, which he also addressed on Monday.

The Rebels have two quarterbacks looking to replace Matt Corral in sophomore Luke Altmyer and sophomore Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss from the USC Trojans in January. 

Kiffin discussed what he has seen from his two young quarterbacks this offseason.

"We have Jaxson [Dart] coming in, he's young, just like Luke [Altmyer], they just finished their freshman year," Kiffin said. "It was good to have those guys for the spring. It was very competitive. We look forward to those guys battling it out and making them both the best that we can because a lot of times you need both."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_18713538
Football

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: ‘The SEC is a Whole Different Animal’ in Conference Expansion

By John Macon Gillespie1 minute ago
USATSI_16427481
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Addresses QB Competition During 2022 SEC Media Days

By Ben King15 hours ago
USATSI_16876439
Football

'A Special Coach': Ole Miss Lane Kiffin Praises Nick Saban's Long-Term Impact

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
USATSI_17985674
Football

Lane Kiffin: 'I Had A Plan' That Would Lead Ole Miss to National Championship in Baseball

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
USATSI_18713232
Football

'No Urgency in Our League': SEC Commissioner Downplays Further Conference Expansion

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_18713084
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Opens Media Days With Expansion, 'Super League' Comments

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
Tim Elko Kevin Graham
Baseball

MLB Draft Tracker: What Rebels Are Moving to the Pros?

By The Grove Report StaffJul 17, 2022
USATSI_17441259
Football

Three Games to Circle on 2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule

By John Macon GillespieJul 17, 2022