Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: ‘The SEC is a Whole Different Animal’ in Conference Expansion

ATLANTA — The carousel of conference expansion is the talk of college football, and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the matter on Monday at SEC Media Days.

Kiffin, who spent time as the head coach of the USC Trojans earlier in his career, was asked about his thoughts on USC, UCLA, Oklahoma and Texas changing leagues in the coming years. OU and Texas are, of course, moving to the SEC, while USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten.

Here’s what Kiffin thought of the moves.

“I don’t know that there’s a huge jump going into the Big Ten,” Kiffin said. “The SEC is a whole different animal.”

It’s obvious that Kiffin feels that there is a difference in competition level between the two leagues, regardless of what their ranks look like when the latest wave of conference expansion comes to a close.

In order to prep for that stiff competition in the 2022 season, Kiffin is still working on finding his quarterback, which he also addressed on Monday.

The Rebels have two quarterbacks looking to replace Matt Corral in sophomore Luke Altmyer and sophomore Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss from the USC Trojans in January.

Kiffin discussed what he has seen from his two young quarterbacks this offseason.

"We have Jaxson [Dart] coming in, he's young, just like Luke [Altmyer], they just finished their freshman year," Kiffin said. "It was good to have those guys for the spring. It was very competitive. We look forward to those guys battling it out and making them both the best that we can because a lot of times you need both."

