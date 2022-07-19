Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Addresses QB Competition During 2022 SEC Media Days

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days has kicked off in Atlanta, Ga., and Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had the opportunity to address reporters Monday afternoon.

The 2022 Ole Miss football team will look different compared to last year's squad, mainly at quarterback. In April, former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, and the Rebels no longer had a clear QB1.

Kiffin talked to reporters about what it was like losing a player he holds in high regard who was considered one of the leaders of Ole Miss football.

"Matthew [Corral] is a special player," Kiffin said. "He's also a special leader and he led by example. ... That's a challenge to replace."

The Rebels have two quarterbacks looking to replace Corral in sophomore Luke Altmyer and sophomore Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss from the USC Trojans in January.

Kiffin discussed what he has seen from his two young quarterbacks this offseason.

"We have Jaxson [Dart] coming in, he's young, just like Luke [Altmyer], they just finished their freshman year," Kiffin said. "It was good to have those guys for the spring. It was very competitive. We look forward to those guys battling it out and making them both the best that we can because a lot of times you need both."

The Ole Miss quarterback competition will likely go until training camp wraps up. Altmyer and Dart are young, but whoever is chosen to start under center will have time to get acclimated with Ole Miss' first four games of the season being favorable matchups.

