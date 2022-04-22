Lane Kiffin Has Fashion Message for Ole Miss Ahead of Spring Game

The Rebels head coach took to Twitter to encourage fans and recruits to hop on a fashion trend for Saturday's spring game

Lane Kiffin isn't your traditional college football coach.

Call it trendy or hip if you'd like, but the Ole Miss coach regularly uses Twitter and knows how vital it can be to spread messages in today's world of recruiting and the transfer portal.

On Thursday, he added on to his collection of 10,000-plus tweets with a message for Rebel fans, players, recruits and coaches.

© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Lane Kiffin © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Lane Kiffin (left) and Matt Corral Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansa won 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Lane Kiffin

Here's his message:

#DripInTheSip part two this Saturday. Challenging recruits, coaches, players, fans to wear their freshest shoes to the Grove Bowl! let’s see who’s got the best shoe game #ComeToTheSip

Kiffin clearly wants to see a Vaught-Heminway Stadium filled with fashionable footwear for Saturday's Grove Bowl in Oxford. Along with style off the field and in the stands, Kiffin will want to showcase his offense's stylish approach to the home town fans.

Kiffin has re-tooled the offense through the transfer portal and recruiting trail with the transfer additions of TCU running back Zach Evans, USC QB Jaxson Dart, and USC tight end Michael Trigg. Additions like these could be enough to keep the Rebels in contention with Alabama and the rising Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC West.

Ole Miss finished the season ranked No. 11 and remained hot on Alabama's tail through the end of November. A second-place division finish for the Rebels was frustrating, considering that the team fell one game short of having an even conference record with the Tide.

Luckily for Ole Miss, the schedule is a bit more favorable compared to last season. The Rebels have a fairly easy non-conference slate and then have an open week to prepare for home matchup with Alabama on Nov. 12.

Ideally, Saturday's Grove Bowl will help the Rebels solve some early offseason issues on both sides of the ball. And if Kiffin's lucky, he'll be able to see a stadium full of fashionable shoes as well.

