Demon Clowney Discusses Competitive Mindset, New Role in Defense

The Ole Miss Rebels have numerous players heading into the 2022 season that are preparing to play different positions then have played in the past.

The Ole Miss linebacking core is adding a familiar face from the defensive line in Demon Clowney. Clowney is transitioning to linebacker during fall camp, and he is ready to help the team at his new spot.

Clowney spoke with the media after practice Wednesday about his transition and confidence heading into the season.

“I just do whatever the team needs me to do,” Clowney said. “Whatever the job is that they need me to do, I try to execute it at my best. Coaches [Chris] Partridge, [Randall] Joyner and [Maurice] Crum give us all the tools to be the best we can, so I am very confident.”

The willingness to be versatile has been a consistent theme throughout Rebels training camp, and it seems to have had a direct impact on the player Clowney is striving to be.

“I don’t really like to put myself in a box,” Clowney said. “I want to be able do whatever the defense requires me to do.”

It takes a true competitor to change positions, so Clowney is making sure to stay level-headed though camp as he navigates his way into his new position.

“I’m a competitor, so of course I want to play,” Clowney said. “I am taking it one day at a time and trying to get better at everything, not just one aspect.”

This kind of mindset is extremely important to have, and it seems to be impacting his growth as a player.

“I think it’s practice and just learning how to practice at this level,” Clowney said. “Learning what it takes to be a guy like Sam [Williams]. He was an all-SEC type of player. I don’t try to just focus on one aspect of my game. I want to be all around.”

This competitive nature runs in the family as he happens to be cousins with NFL star Jadeveon Clowney. While having an extremely accomplished NFL player for advice, Clowney is aware of their different styles of play, so he models his game after a different NFL star.

“In regard to pass rushing, he’s bigger in stature than me,” Clowney said. “I really try to model my pass rushing after Von Miller because I feel like that’s more of my body type. I just want to be physical and violent."

Clowney and the Rebels will open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

