Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Jeremy James Discusses Versatility and Goals for Upcoming Season

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for the 2022 season, and as it approaches, they are beginning to run scrimmages.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James is seeing the progression of his unit come together but understands there is still work to be done.

“I am confident in where we are now,” James said. “But to where we want to be, I’d say we have a way to go.

The veteran lineman has also taken note of how versatile the group of guys he gets to take the field with is.

“There’s probably six or seven guys that can play all five spots for us,” James said. “We are going to be able to move people around as we need to and be just fine regardless of what happens.”

James went on to express his excitement to play with such an extremely talented group.

“Caleb is the perfect center and he’s a great leader," James said. "Nick is looking really good at left guard. Jaden Williams stepped up and played today as well as Micah [Pettus] and Tobias [Braun]. I think this is the most depth we’ve had in a really long time."

Playing with a group of guys that can excel at so many positions, James is hopeful that the Rebels' offense will be as dominant as advertised.

“[We plan to] score a lot of points and we are going to move fast,” James said. “I think we are going to try and continue our tradition of being one of the most run dominant teams while being explosive in the passing game as well.”

James understands his versatility is a crucial aspect of his game when being considered an NFL prospect, but for now the only thing he is worried about is the season ahead.

“I’m sure it helps a lot,” James said. “I’m just trying to focus on this season.”

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.