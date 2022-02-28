Ole Miss Prospect Matt Corral To Be Limited At NFL Combine

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral might end up being the most talented passer in the 2022 NFL Draft class. That said, he is going to have the most work to do to solidify his status as a first round prospect.

Corral will not throw during drills at the NFL's Scouting Combine later this week as he looks to continue rehabbing his ankle injury. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Corral suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans in his final collegiate game. Against No. 7 Baylor, the veteran quarterback would need help off the turf and would only return to the field in street clothes while on crutches.

Freshman Luke Altmyer would replace Corral and throw for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on the way to a 21-7 loss. Corral did not undergo surgery following the game and is expected to make a full recovery before April's draft.

Corral returned to throwing several weeks ago, but still is not at 100 percent. Instead of risking falling more down draft boards, he will continue to work out on his own away from scouts before Ole Miss' Pro Day workout on March 23.

Corral is one of six quarterbacks hopeful to hear his name called in the first round come April. Other gunslingers vying for the title of QB1 include Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong.

Last season for the Rebels, Corral threw for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also tallied 614 rushing yards off 152 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns. Corral completed 67.9 percent of his throws and finished with a passer rating 155.3

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.