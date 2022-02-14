Skip to main content

Matt Corral Reveals Thoughts On Jaxson Dart's Future With Ole Miss

Dart transferred from USC to Ole Miss after the Trojans' 2021 season.

The Ole Miss rebels were in need of a new quarterback following the departure of veteran gunslinger Matt Corral for the 2022 NFL Draft. Head Coach Lane Kiffin dipped into the transfer portal to land former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who spent one season with the Trojans.

FanNation caught up with Corral at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVI red carpet, and got his opinion on Dart's transfer move.

“Hopefully he breaks my records,” Corral said.  “He is going to do well under that system for sure.”

Dart is favored to win the quarterback competition, and start for Ole Miss next season. 

He will be joined by USC teammate Michael Trigg, alongside tight end J.J. Pegues (Auburn), safety Isheem Young (Iowa State), running back Zach Evans (TCU), safety Ladarius Tennison (Auburn) and offensive tackle Jordan Rhodes (South Carolina).

Dart played in six games for the Trojans as a freshman in 2021. He threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. 

