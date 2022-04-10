Can Ole Miss TE Michael Trigg Live Up To Massive Expectations?

Michael Trigg is hopefully the answer to Ole Miss' tight end woes after transferring from USC

Hype is a dangerous tool in any profession. If a person can meet the larger-than-life standards set for them, will it simply look like a failure by the company or franchise that gave them a chance?

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg falls square into that category for the Rebels entering the end of spring football. The USC transfer has been the talk of practice for his size, speed, agility, hands and countless other accolades that could fill up a page.

None of that matters if he can't produce on Saturdays, even if Trigg still is coming into his own as a person let alone a football player.

"I was trying to describe what it looks like when older guys played with younger guys, when there was the guy in high school playing with the junior high kids, that’s kind of how he plays," Lane Kiffin said of Trigg. "He’s not necessarily faster or quicker than everybody. But his ball control and his length looks like everyone’s younger. He’s a freshman but he looks like he’s older playing with younger guys."

Trigg was part of the package deal that helped Kiffin land quarterback Jaxson Dart. When Dart announced he was leaving sunny Southern California to pursue other avenues, Trigg said he would wait to make his decision until the freshman quarterback made his.

The reason? He was going wherever his quarterback was headed. The two landed in Oxford, but Trigg is the one that looks to be a sure-fire starter next fall. Dart still remains in a battle with third-year quarterback Luke Altmyer for reps.

Much is still unknown of what Trigg's upside could be. He played in six games last season for the Trojans before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Prior to that, the 6-3 pass-catcher hauled in a mere seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

With new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. in the building, Kiffin wants to go back to utilizing the tight end role more. Last season, Casey Kelly was the leader of the position, but the numbers were minuscule to say the least. He only recorded 17 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Trigg's results are mixed for now entering Week 3 of spring camp. In the team's first scrimmage, he recorded a catch from Dart on a vertical pattern that sailed just over the linebacker's head. On Saturday, he was unavailable for practice due to undisclosed reasons.

The SEC as of late has seen a surplus of success at the tight end position. Alabama's shined brightest when it targeted players such as OJ Howard and Jahleel Billingsley. Georgia used Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington to combine for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns on the way to winning its first national title since 1980.

Even lesser teams have found success. Texas A&M's top receiving threat for two years was Jalen Wydermyer. Before him, it was Jace Sternberger. Hayden Hurst shined at South Carolina before he transformed into a first-round pick. LSU's Thaddeus Moss scored four touchdowns and averaged 12.1 yards per play on the way to helping the Tigers win a national title in 2019.

The Rebels have been missing the tight end element since Kenny Yeboah left in 2020. Even if Trigg can't match the production the latter in Year 1, he has three of eligibility to become a staple in the offense.

Of course, if he doesn't, maybe the hype of the offseason simply was nothing more than just exceedingly high expectations. It happens all the time in college football.

Will that be the case with Trigg?

