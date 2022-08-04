Ole Miss Cornerback Miles Battle: 'I've Made Corner My New Home'

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels finished their first day of fall camp on Wednesday, and senior cornerback Miles Battle entering another season in the secondary after beginning his career as a wide receiver.

Battle sat down with John Macon Gillespie of The Grove Report to discuss his transition and the upcoming 2022 season. He has moved between receiver and cornerback since he arrived in Oxford, Miss., back in 2018, but the senior is ready to be committed to defense in 2022.

"I've made [cornerback] my new home," Battle told Gillespie. "When one door closes, another one opens. So I just embraced that opportunity [to switch positions] with open arms, and I feel like it has worked out for the better."

Switching to cornerback has certainly benefitted the Houston, Tex., native. Last fall, Battle led the Rebels with nine pass breakups while also recording his first career interception. On the offensive side of the ball, however, Battle has only hauled in seven receptions for 60 yards.

Battle discussed what first went through his head when he changed positions during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

"Initially I was like, 'Why not? It's the COVID year. This year doesn't technically count towards anything, so if I don't like it I can still go back and I won't lose any eligibility," Battle said. "The recognition I was getting from playing [cornerback], though, made me think I should really take this to the next level and give it my all."

Battle also explained what he had to work on the most when he first changed positions.

"Two of the main things is instead of running routes forward, I had to run them backwards," Battle said. "And then having to be more physical, because playing receiver you're trying to avoid contact, but on defense, you're trying to create it."

As a leader of the Ole Miss secondary, Battle mentioned how the defense has adjusted to new co-defensive coordinator, Chris Partridge, after former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin left for the Texas A&M Aggies.

"I think it was a change for the better," Battle said. "Coach Partridge tailors the defense to a lot of our strengths as players, so it fits more of what we're best at, which I think is the best thing for us."

Battle and the Rebels will open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

