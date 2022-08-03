Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Defense

After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.

Fisher led the Aggies to an 8-4 record in 2021, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the SEC West. Texas A&M bounced back, however, after Fisher landed the No. 1 recruitment class of 2022. The class totals 30 commits highlighted by eight five-star and 20 four-star prospects.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall.

On Monday, we did an overview of the Texas A&M program. Now we will highlight the key defensive playmakers on the 2022 Aggie defense.

Defensive Players to Watch

Tackles: Antonio Johnson

Nickelback Antonio Johnson led the Aggies in tackles last fall with 79 total tackles and tallied an impressive 8.5 TFLs for a defensive back. Johnson is the Aggies chess piece on the defensive side of the ball. He can patrol the open field like a centerfielder but can also step up in the box like a linebacker if needed. Johnson will need to bulk up, but he has all the tools and traits needed to become a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Interceptions: Jaylon Jones

Jones led the Texas A&M defense with two interceptions in 2021. The five-star corner also added on six passes defended last fall.

Sacks: Shemar Turner

The Aggies' entire starting defensive line from 2021 will get the chance to play in the NFL this fall, which means Sophomore defensive tackle Shemar Turner will get his time to shine. Turner recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021 on a crowded defensive line as a Freshman. Despite receiving limited playing time last fall, Turner still made the coaches' Freshman All-SEC team for his ability to stuff the run game.

