Ole Miss Moves Up in AP Top 25 Following Win Over Tulsa

Despite a shaky performance on Saturday, Ole Miss rose in the polls released on Sunday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels may not have played to their potential on Saturday afternoon, but a win is a win, and they received more love in the polls as a result on Sunday.

The Rebels rose to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 following its 35-27 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, setting up a top-15 matchup next week with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Below is the entirety of Sunday's poll with SEC teams listed in bold. The movement for each team in this week's poll compared to last week's is listed in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (-)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

4. Michigan Wolverines (-)

5. Clemson Tigers (-)

6. USC Trojans (+1)

7. Kentucky Wildcats (+1)

8. Tennessee Volunteers (+3)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-)

10. North Carolina State Wolfpack (+2)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions (+3)

12. Utah Utes (+1)

13. Oregon Ducks (+2)

14. Ole Miss Rebels (+2)

15. Washington Huskies (+3)

16. Baylor Bears (+1)

17. Texas A&M Aggies (+6)

18. Oklahoma Sooners (-12)

19. BYU Cougars (-)

20. Arkansas Razorbacks (-10)

21. Minnesota Golden Gophers (-)

22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-1)

23. Florida State Seminoles (-)

24. Pittsburgh Panthers (-)

25. Kansas State Wildcats (-)

The Rebels will face the No. 7 Wildcats on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. 

