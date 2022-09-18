Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels Move Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Ole Miss moved up in the latest poll after a dominating win at Georgia Tech.

The Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 after a dominating 42-0 win at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Rebels entered Saturday's win ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll, but the new rankings saw them rise four spots to No. 16. The entirety of the rankings can be found below, and SEC teams are listed in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Oklahoma Sooners

7. USC Trojans

8. Kentucky Wildcats

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys

10. Arkansas Razorbacks

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. North Carolina State Wolfpack

13. Utah Utes

14. Penn State Nittany Lions

15. Oregon Ducks

16. Ole Miss Rebels

17. Baylor Bears

18. Washington Huskies

19. BYU Cougars

20. Florida Gators

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

22. Texas Longhorns

23. Texas A&M Aggies

24. Pittsburgh Panthers

25. Miami Hurricanes

The Rebels (3-0) had six rushing touchdowns on Saturday behind over 300 yards on the ground in the win. Ole Miss scored in under two minutes to start the game, and it never looked back in the rout. Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley all found pay dirt, and Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense put up over 500 total yards in Saturday's win.

Ole Miss will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network. 

