Ole Miss Rebels Move Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 after a dominating 42-0 win at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
The Rebels entered Saturday's win ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll, but the new rankings saw them rise four spots to No. 16. The entirety of the rankings can be found below, and SEC teams are listed in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Michigan Wolverines
5. Clemson Tigers
6. Oklahoma Sooners
7. USC Trojans
8. Kentucky Wildcats
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys
10. Arkansas Razorbacks
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. North Carolina State Wolfpack
13. Utah Utes
14. Penn State Nittany Lions
Read More
15. Oregon Ducks
16. Ole Miss Rebels
17. Baylor Bears
18. Washington Huskies
19. BYU Cougars
20. Florida Gators
21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
22. Texas Longhorns
23. Texas A&M Aggies
24. Pittsburgh Panthers
25. Miami Hurricanes
The Rebels (3-0) had six rushing touchdowns on Saturday behind over 300 yards on the ground in the win. Ole Miss scored in under two minutes to start the game, and it never looked back in the rout. Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley all found pay dirt, and Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense put up over 500 total yards in Saturday's win.
Ole Miss will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.