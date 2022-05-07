Which Ole Miss UDFA Has Best Chance Make NFL Roster?

Former Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy might be ready to contribute early for the Kansas City Chiefs

Ole Miss saw six players drafted during the three-day weekend of the 2022 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean only six prospects from the 10-2 2021 roster will make the final 53-man roster on their respective team.

Five prospects were signed as undrafted free agents and hope to find their way onto the active rosters. Some will have an easier climb, such as receiver Braylon Sanders with the Miami Dolphins or Dontario Drummond with the Dallas Cowboys. Others, such as Ben Brown on the Cincinnati Bengals, might be a tad challenging.

The best chance of all the Rebels to make the final cut could be the under-the-radar option. That would be running back Jerrion Ealy, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after failing to hear his name called.

Ealy's tools could make him effective in short-yardage situations and special teams.

Ealy's tools could make him effective in short-yardage situations and special teams. 5'8", 189-pounder is lightning-quick with his decision-making and has high-end acceleration when in the open field.

Kansas City looks to remain the top contender in the AFC after falling short of making its third consecutive Super Bowl. The run game was limited with Patrick Mahomes, in large part due to injuries and limited production from second-year runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

After rushing for 803 yards as a rookie, Edwards-Helaire regressed, tallying only 646 yards and five touchdowns. Kansas City turned its attention to adding competition to the backfield, signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronald Jones and drafting Rutgers' Isaih Pacheco in the seventh round.

Pacheco fits more as a receiving option thanks to his size (5-10, 215 pounds) and speed (4.37 40-time). Ealy — who ran a 4.52 40-time, might be able to find a role as a third-down runner only. Jones, who looks to fight for first-team reps with Edwards-Helaire, also has failed to live up to No. 1 expectations since being drafted out of USC.

The battle for the No. 3 running back very well could come down to Ealy and Pacheco. During his time in Oxford, Ealy averaged 5.8 yards per run and over 700 yards each season. Pacheco only surpassed 700 yards once and averaged 4.3 yards per run.

Advantage Ealy.

In the receiving aspect, Ealy tallied at least 15 catches per year and averaged 8.1 yards per play. Pacheco averaged 5.3 yards per reception and finished with just 47 total catches in four seasons.

Again, advantage Ealy.

Ealy's ability as a more well-rounded option might make him the better prospect from the start over Pacheco. He also has played against SEC-caliber defensive lines, some of which featured multiple draftees in the past three years.

Scouts believed that Ealy would be a late-round gem for one franchise. Instead, he could end up being the best option for the Chiefs in terms of a young runner with potential.

