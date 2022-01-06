Ole Miss Officially Lands Star Transfer RB Zach Evans

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly the favorites to land an elite playmaker on the offensive side of the ball

Zach Evans was always destined to play in the SEC. He now will head there for the 2022 season.

Evans officially announced he would be transferring to Ole Miss following a two-year stint at TCU. The 5-10 runner posted his commitment on Twitter, speaking of his time in Fort Worth and his goals while headed to Oxford.

"I am grateful for the TCU fanbase for an amazing two seasons in the great city of Fort Worth," Evans wrote. "Last but not least, I would like to think my TCU coaches and teammates for development and friendship. Especially Coach (Gary) Patterson, thank you for the opportunity and love that you provided me.

"I am looking forward to my next great opportunity in Oxford."

Evans became the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal following a 48-14 loss to Iowa State in November. In six games, the former top running back prospect rushed for a team-high 684 yards and five touchdowns.

Evans didn’t play in the final five games with a turf toe injury sustained against Texas Tech in early October.

Ole Miss, who lost top rusher, Jerrion Ealy, to the NFL draft following its 21-7 Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, was in the market for a premier running back with experience, and Evans now seems to be that choice.

Ealy finished with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per play. Snoop Conner, meanwhile, tallied 647 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

With Ealy gone, the Rebels would likely have turned to Henry Parrish Jr. Parrish, who finished the regular season with 101 carries for 542 yards and three touchdowns.

But if Evans enters the fold, he could instantly project to the top of the depth chart at the position, and become the bell cow back that Kiffin's offense will desperately need.

Evans, a native of Houston, had highly considered joining the SEC prior to his commitment to TCU. Other teams in the running for Evans' commitment back in 2020 included LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, and Georgia.

The Rebels are hopeful to build off the 2021 campaign next fall. Last season, Ole Miss recorded its first 10-win regular season in program history.

