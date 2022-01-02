Jerrion Ealy leaves a hole in the passing game for next season in Oxford.

Replacing Matt Corral for Ole Miss will be priority No. 1. What's the next position that needs to be addressed?

Running back Jerrion Ealy told reporters following a 21-7 loss to No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. The junior running back is a projected late round pick, likely going somewhere on Day 3.

"After much prayer and thoughtful conversation with my family, I have decided to forego my senior year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft," Ealy said in an Instagram post.

The loss of Ealy comes in two forms. First is the impact on the run game, one of the staples of Ole Miss' 10-3 season. Ealy averaged a team-high 5.8 yards per carry off 133 attempts. His 768 yards also were a team-high for an offense that finished 12th among FBS teams in rushing.

The Rebels have options rushing. Henry Parrish Jr. will be a junior. Snoop Conner has the chance to return for his senior season. Kentrell Bullock and Bobo Miller both are set to return to Oxford, and the team adds freshman Quinshon Judkins this summer.

The issue comes in the passing game. Ealy led all running backs in catches (32) and receiving yards (218). Parrish was the only other runner to tally more than 15 catches on the season, and he only scored one touchdown.

As of now, freshman Luke Altmyer will be the starting quarterback entering 2022. Both Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond will head to the pros, leaving a hole in the passing attack, primarily on short yardage situations.

Young quarterbacks often fear passing downfield with the chance of a turnover. Altmyer's struggles downfield were evident against the Bears' secondary, leaving the check down option as the prime candidate.

Ole Miss is projected to be in contention for former TCU running back Zach Evans. Evans, once considered a top recruit from Houston, Evans played a similar role to that of Ealy. His 648 rushing were a team-high for the Horned Frogs, as were his 130 receiving yards from the position.

Can Lane Kiffin add more competition?

Ealy's departure isn't as impactful as Corral's, but his receiving skills raise concerns should Altmyer fail to improve. Running backs add value for inexperienced passers. Ealy would offer that in 2022.

