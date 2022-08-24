Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs Offense

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' Week 12 matchup.
After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

As usual, the Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, who led Mississippi State to a 7-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC West in 2021. The 2021 season was underwhelming for the Bulldogs, but they did manage to upset the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Tex., 26-22.

Entering his third season in Starkville, Miss., Leach will be expected to get his first Egg Bowl victory.

Mississippi State has 14 starters returning this fall, six on offense, seven on defense, and one on special teams.

On Monday, we did an overview of the Mississippi State program. Now we will highlight the key offensive playmakers on the 2022 Bulldog offense.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Will Rogers

In 2021, Will Rogers threw for 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Rogers also recorded a phenomenal 146.98 passer rating and a 73.94 completion percentage. Rogers is back which means Leach's signature air raid scheme should be even more effective this fall.

Rushing: Jo'quavious Marks

Jo'quavious Marks split carries with fellow junior Dillon Johnson, and both backs rushed for over 400 rushing yards last fall. With the amount of passing the Bulldogs do, Marks and Johnson will be tasked with generating yards on the ground when Rogers needs a breather. 

Receiving: Lideatrick Griffin

One of the most electric players with the ball in his hands, Griffin gives the Bulldog offense a dynamic playmaker when he is healthy. He also gives Mississippi State a lethal kick returner, as he recorded more kick return yards (459) than receiving yards (269) in 2021. 

