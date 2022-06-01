Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Away From Carolina Panthers After Family Tragedy

Skip to main content

Matt Corral Away From Carolina Panthers After Family Tragedy

The former Ole Miss quarterback is away from his current NFL team after an incident in his family.

Former Ole Miss and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is away from his NFL team after a "tragedy in the family," Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday.

Corral informed Panthers head coach Matt Rhule about the situation around 5:30 a.m. ET. The quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Carolina in April. 

“We told him to take some time,” coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Here's what Sports Illustrated reported concerning the time that Corral will miss in Carolina:

The 23-year-old was a third-round selection in the NFL draft by Carolina, and could be in the mix as a rookie quarterback. The team still has last year’s starter, Sam Darnold, but last month general manager Scott Fitterer told ProFootballTalk that the job remains “up for grabs.”

While the missed time during OTAs isn’t ideal for a young quarterback like Corral, it sounds like he has the support of his team, and that he’s impressed early on.

“The more we got to know him, the more we liked him,” offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday morning, via Jonathan Alexander of The Charlotte Observer. “He willed Ole Miss to a bunch of wins. … I really like his skillset, the way he gets the ball out quickly.”

Corral helped lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, throwing for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. He also accounted for 614 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

