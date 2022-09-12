Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their blowout 59-3 win over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 20.
The Rebels took care of business versus the Bears at home and hope to continue climbing the rankings with a favorable road matchup in Week 3 versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Below is the remainder of the poll with SEC teams listed in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Crimson Tide
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan Wolverines
5. Clemson Tigers
6. Oklahoma Sooners
7. USC Trojans
8. Oklahoma State Cowboys
9. Kentucky Wildcats
10. Arkansas Razorbacks
11. Michigan State Spartans
12. BYU Cougars
13. Miami Hurricanes
14. Utah Utes
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. North Carolina State Wolfpack
17. Baylor Bears
18. Florida Gators
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Texas Longhorns
22. Penn State Nittany Lions
23. Pittsburgh Panthers
24. Texas A&M Aggies
25. Oregon Ducks
The quarterback competition is still ongoing at Ole Miss, as both Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart looked good in Week 2. Altmyer was forced to leave the game early due to an upper-body injury, however, and could lose the competition to Dart if he is out for an extended period of time.
The Rebels have their first road trip of the season in Week 3 and will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to take on Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on ABC.
