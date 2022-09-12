Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

Skip to main content
Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels rise in the AP Poll rankings after handling the Central Arkansas Bears at home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their blowout 59-3 win over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 20. 

The Rebels took care of business versus the Bears at home and hope to continue climbing the rankings with a favorable road matchup in Week 3 versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Below is the remainder of the poll with SEC teams listed in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Crimson Tide

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers 

6. Oklahoma Sooners

7. USC Trojans 

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Kentucky Wildcats

10. Arkansas Razorbacks 

11. Michigan State Spartans 

12. BYU Cougars

13. Miami Hurricanes 

14. Utah Utes

Scroll to Continue

Read More

15. Tennessee Volunteers 

16. North Carolina State Wolfpack

17. Baylor Bears

18. Florida Gators

19. Wake Forest 

20. Ole Miss Rebels 

21. Texas Longhorns

22. Penn State Nittany Lions

23. Pittsburgh Panthers 

24. Texas A&M Aggies

25. Oregon Ducks

The quarterback competition is still ongoing at Ole Miss, as both Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart looked good in Week 2. Altmyer was forced to leave the game early due to an upper-body injury, however, and could lose the competition to Dart if he is out for an extended period of time.

The Rebels have their first road trip of the season in Week 3 and will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to take on Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on ABC. 

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (8)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

USATSI_19025888
Football

Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

By Ben King
USATSI_19023950
Football

Ole Miss Fires On All Cylinders, Winning Big Against Central Arkansas

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19023676
Football

Three Takeaways From Rebels Rout of Central Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie
Troy Brown 2
Football

Defensive Notebook: Rebels Shut Down Central Arkansas in Week 2

By Ben King
USATSI_19023675
Football

Offensive Notebook: Rebels Offense Puts On a Show vs. Central Arkansas

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19024014
Football

No. 22 Ole Miss Cruises To Blowout Win Over Central Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19022905
Football

HALFTIME UPDATE: No. 22 Ole Miss Leads Central Arkansas 31-0

By John Macon Gillespie
Luke Altmyer 2
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas

By Ben King