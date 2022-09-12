Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following their blowout 59-3 win over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 20.

The Rebels took care of business versus the Bears at home and hope to continue climbing the rankings with a favorable road matchup in Week 3 versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Below is the remainder of the poll with SEC teams listed in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Crimson Tide

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Oklahoma Sooners

7. USC Trojans

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Kentucky Wildcats

10. Arkansas Razorbacks

11. Michigan State Spartans

12. BYU Cougars

13. Miami Hurricanes

14. Utah Utes

15. Tennessee Volunteers

16. North Carolina State Wolfpack

17. Baylor Bears

18. Florida Gators

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Texas Longhorns

22. Penn State Nittany Lions

23. Pittsburgh Panthers

24. Texas A&M Aggies

25. Oregon Ducks

The quarterback competition is still ongoing at Ole Miss, as both Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart looked good in Week 2. Altmyer was forced to leave the game early due to an upper-body injury, however, and could lose the competition to Dart if he is out for an extended period of time.

The Rebels have their first road trip of the season in Week 3 and will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to take on Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on ABC.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.