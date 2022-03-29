The Ole Miss' quarterback battle has been a fun one to watch for head coach Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin isn't handing out first-team titles to anyone this spring yet. Everything will be earned at Ole Miss as the Rebels' coach enters his third season in Oxford.

Kiffin mostly has kept things under wraps this spring when it comes to replacing Matt Corral at quarterback. He's letting it be an open competition between Luke Altmyer, and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

The expectation is that Dart will win the starting job simply due to the upside shown in his one season with the Trojans. Kiffin certainly would love to see it happen, but he also wants Altmyer to improve and make it a tight fight.

Kiffin did let the media in on some issues at practice with the position. Mostly, turnovers have been a concern for both Dart and Altmyer when it comes to drills.

"I think they're all doing things good," Kiffin said Tuesday. "We've got to take care of the ball better, especially when we push the ball downfield. There are too many interceptions. But this has been an exciting competition."

Dart's downfall in a part-time starting role for the Trojans was his turnover rate. He never would throw just one interception per game. They'd come in pairs, some coming at the wrong time.

In Dart's debut, he tossed two interceptions against four touchdowns against Washington State. It happened again against UCLA, one of which led to a touchdown on the ensuing drive for the Bruins that factored into the loss.

Altmyer's performance against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl was also riddled with turnovers. Despite tossing a touchdown, he also threw an interception to defensive back Al Walcott for a 96-yard touchdown, giving the Bears a 7-0 at the half.

For now, Kiffin isn't looking to name his Week 1 starter by the time spring is up. He is, however, wanting an answer by the time summer is underway for the roster to have a better grasp on who to rally around.

The Rebels still are looking to take the field for the first time in full swing under the direction of new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Ole Miss will hold its first scrimmage Saturday.

Both Altmyer and Dart are expected to see their fair share of reps with the first-team offense.

Kiffin gave praise to the veterans who have entered the portal, citing how their experience has made the transition easier in practice. Ole Miss shined in the offseason, adding standouts such as Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young, TCU running back Zach Evans and USC tight end Michael Trigg.

"The portal guys are not as a hit-and-miss as some of the high school guys because you're seeing them play college football," Kiffin said. "Not to just focus on them, but they have looked really good."

The Rebels' annual spring game, the Grove Bowl, will take place on April 23.

