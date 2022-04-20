'This Will Go Into Fall Camp': Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Weighs In On QB Battle

Jaxson Dart? Luke Altmyer? A dark horse on the rise? All very well could be in play at quarterback for Ole Miss in Week 1 of the regular season.

For now, don't expect Lane Kiffin to have an answer to the question as spring practice concludes and the Rebels begin to prep for the Grove Bowl on Saturday.

"If we haven't decided after the spring game, you don't really have any information until fall camp," Kiffin said. "So you can say this will go into fall camp."

Dart and Altmyer are the heavy favorites to win the title of QB1, but neither has taken the necessary steps Kiffin is looking for to name as the team's starter. The third-year coach said Tuesday that both have had "up and down" moments this spring, each making a case of why they've earned the right to start.

For every great throw comes a negative one. Consistency has been the biggest blunder in terms of finding stability at the game's most important position. Dart and Altmyer each have had their good days.

They've also had bad ones. In fact, there's likely a practice or two the duo would soon hope to forget.

"It seems like they're both kind of never on," Kiffin said. "One will have a good day, the other will turn it over and then it'll switch the other day. It's a good competition. We're doing some new things on offense with the guys."

Part of the inconsistencies with the Rebels' offense could be due to injuries. Multiple receivers and tight ends have missed practice, thus leading to both Dart and Altmyer's struggles in terms of repetition with players who will take the field on Saturdays.

Dart's struggles are prevalent due to his lack of experience in Kiffin's offense. A transfer from USC, the 6-3 passer still is finding his footing in terms of a new personnel ran by his coach.

The chemistry between quarterback and receiver is essential for any team to be successful. That becomes a challenge when injuries cost players to miss meaningful reps.

Kiffin said he will remain patient with the quarterbacks due to injuries and lack of reps with players who are expected to be part of the first-team offense. Dart is newcomer still looking to process a new scheme. Altmyer has seldomly played due to the success of future NFL gunslinger Matt Corral.

This isn't to say Kiffin is allowing either passer to slack when it comes to putting on a show Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It simply means that a battle that hopefully would have been won by the end of spring now will carry into the summer.

"Both guys really don't have a ton of playing time," Kiffin said. "Jaxson's had more but it wasn't with us. So there's not a lot of carryover there."

