Is Ole Miss Strong Enough To Be No. 3 Team In SEC?

Lane Kiffin has no easy task this season.

For starters, he has to replace an elite quarterback in Matt Corral, a position that has yet to be filled as the season draws closer for the Ole Miss Rebels. On the other hand, he hit the transfer portal very hard this offseason, but getting all these new pieces to buy in to the Rebels' culture has been a talking point for him in recent weeks.

TMG Sports of FanNation recently put together a piece where they argue that Alabama and Georgia are far-and-away the best teams in the conference while Missouri and Vanderbilt will likely be bringing up the rear. If that's the case, then the rest of the conference has a real shot at being the third-best team in the league this fall.

Here's the argument that was made in Ole Miss' favor.

OLE MISS: If Jaxson Dart, the transfer QB from USC, is what Lane Kiffin thinks he is, then the Rebels have a shot at No. 3. Kiffin hit the transfer portal pretty hard and managing all those new faces won’t be easy. Ole Miss gets Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, and Mississippi State in Oxford.

Again, it all comes back to quarterbacks, and that is a situation that the Rebels have yet to resolve. Will Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer be the starting signal caller this season?

The Rebels have nine days before their season opener against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

