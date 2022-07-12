Ole Miss Football Student-Athlete Attendees Announced For 2022 SEC Media Days

The SEC has announced the student-athletes representing Ole Miss at the 2022 SEC Media Days.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday the student-athletes attending the 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days in Atlanta, Ga., from July 18-21.

Every SEC program will be represented by three student-athletes attending the event.

The Ole Miss Rebels will be represented by defensive lineman Cedric Johnson, receiver Jonathan Mingo and offensive lineman Nick Broeker.

Johnson, a junior out of Mobile, Ala., appeared in all 13 games for the Rebels in 2021 and had himself a career year tallying 33 total tackles, eight TFLs, 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The 6-3, 265-pound defensive lineman currently leads the Rebel defense in career sacks with 9.5.

Mingo is entering his fourth season at Ole Miss and has the opportunity to become the Rebel's number one wideout this fall. The senior has hauled in 61 receptions, 897 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 28 games at Ole Miss. Mingo appeared in just six games in 2021 due to injury.

The biggest Ole Miss student-athlete attending the 2022 SEC Media Days is stalwart offensive lineman Nick Broeker. Broeker has been an iron man for the Rebels since he arrived on campus and has not missed a single game in his collegiate career. After starting every game at left tackle, Broeker will move inside to left guard this fall where he is projected to play in the pros.

The 2022 SEC Media Days will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. The four-day event begins Monday and will be nationally televised on SEC Network starting at 10 a.m. CT.

